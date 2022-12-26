X Factor’s Katie Waissel performs for first time in a decade after PTSD therapy

Katie Waissel

The X Factor singer Katie Waissel has said she “found the courage” to perform for the first time in 10 years after having therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The 36-year-old first appeared on screen in 2010 where she impressed TV judges Simon Cowell and Cheryl with her rendition of At Last by Etta James, after initially forgetting the words to Queen’s We Are The Champions.

Waissel made it to the live shows of the talent programme and came seventh in the competition, which was won by Matt Cardle, before releasing her self-titled debut album in March 2011.

The classically trained pianist said she finally feels ready to release music again, after performing her new Christmas song on GB News.

“I’ve not performed in a decade. Thank goodness for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) therapy, because if it weren’t for that, I don’t think I could have ever found the strength or courage to do that. It’s taken a lot,” she said.

“I hope it may be an inspiration to anyone that feels like they can’t get over a hurdle. If you absolutely allow yourself to put in work from a mental health standpoint, you can overcome anything.”

Waissel revealed that she has written a new song after taking inspiration from her four-year-old son.

She said: “I started writing songs when I was 14 years old. Recently I found the courage through PTSD therapy to get a piano for my home again, because it’s been such a long time.

“My son Hudson and I often do carpool karaoke. I like to speak about music in the car on the way to school and during the holidays.

“We were speaking about who we’re celebrating with and how there are some family members that are no longer with us. I said ‘It makes me sad’.

And my son said ‘Well, no, if you just use your imagination and you believe in magic then they can be here with you too’. And that’s what sparked the song.”