Comedy legend Sir Lenny Henry dedicates new book to childhood library

Sir Lenny Henry

Sir Lenny Henry was enrolled at Dudley library on St James’ Road, which is run by Better, the not-for-profit charitable social enterprise that operates it on behalf of the local authority, by his Auntie Pearl as a boy.

Both his auntie and the staff share the dedication, which highlights the importance they had on him, as, after joining the library, he became a voracious reader.

A signed copy of "The Book of Legends" has been donated to the library and is further inscribed with the words: “To everyone at Dudley Library, you are responsible for all of this. Big love and thanks – Lenny Henry".

The Book of Legends, written for an audience of aged eight and older, is the story of Bran and his sister Fran, whose mum is a storyteller at a local bookshop.

When she goes missing, the pair discover that her stories are a portal to another world.

The story is an epic, fast-paced book that sees the pair set off on an adventure quest to a magical kingdom where they meet all sorts of characters such as elves, wizards, fairies.

Sir Lenny said he is passionate about making sure all children see people like them in his stories, and so his children's books feature characters from different backgrounds, with different ethnicities and physical appearances.

Pictured with The Book of Legends by Sir Lenny Henry is Dudley Library staff member, Sally Cartwright

Commenting on the dedication, Sharon Whitehouse, Dudley Library’s manager, said: “On behalf of all the staff I would like to say that we are truly delighted to have had this dedication bestowed upon on us.

"Introducing children to the wonderful world of literature is our greatest joy and we always hope to make an impact; that we have empowered someone to become an author is simply wonderful.

"We are justly proud and grateful to Sir Lenny for his kind words.”

The Book of Legends has launched during Black History Month, which all the libraries in Dudley are celebrating.