Steve Wright on his final BBC Radio 2 afternoon show: No tension here, just fun

Steve Wright

Steve Wright has kicked off his last BBC Radio 2 afternoon show, saying “no tension here, just fun, celebration and thanks to you” as he bids farewell after 23 years.

The 68-year-old broadcaster announced he would be leaving his afternoon show in July as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.

He has presented Steve Wright In The Afternoon on the Radio 2 slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.

Scott Mills, who left BBC Radio 1 after 24 years at the network, is taking over the 2-4pm slot.

Opening his final show, Wright said: “Last show, bit of pressure, got to make it a good one.”

After playing How Bizarre by OMC, Wright added: “No tension here, just fun, celebration and thanks to you.

“I am going to try and do my normal bits because I don’t want to go to pieces. I don’t want to be in bits but I might.”

TV presenter Richard Osman was among the celebrities paying tribute to Wright on Twitter: “Will be listening to Steve Wright’s final Radio 2 afternoon show today.

“He’s been entertaining me for nearly 40 years (no, not non-stop) and I’m looking forward to seeing where he goes next. Good luck Steve, and thank you!”

Comedian Matt Lucas wrote: “Goodbye Steve Wright In The Afternoon. A terrific broadcaster and always such a kind, engaged host.”

Tim Vine told how Wright would be “missed”, tweeting: “It’s the last Steve Wright in the Afternoon today on Radio2. It was such a great show to be on as a comedian.

“Steve was always so supportive and encouraging and just plain fun to be with. Thank you Steve and thank you @radiostimsmith too.”

Veteran host Wright, who announced the news live on his show in July that he “can’t hold the slot forever”, has since stressed he is not retiring.