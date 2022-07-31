Love Island’s Millie Court reveals why she and Liam Reardon broke up

Millie Court

Millie Court has put an end to speculation surrounding her shock break-up with Liam Reardon as she insisted no one cheated and they made the decision as the relationship “wasn’t right for them” any more.

The Love Island 2021 winners announced their split earlier this month, calling it a “tough decision” but adding they were “ready for new chapters”.

Fans questioned whether Reardon had been unfaithful as the couple had come close to splitting on the dating show last year after he kissed bombshell Lillie Haynes during Casa Amor.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Court said: “It’s not true. Because of Casa Amor, people go: ‘Liam’s obviously cheated again’, and it’s not the case.

“Nothing happened for us to (break up). No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us.

She added that she wants to “stick up for Liam and have his back” as he is “not a bad guy”.

The former Asos administrator revealed they still “get on really, really well and have a laugh together” and is hopeful they can remain friends.

After winning the seventh series of the show, the couple lived with her mother for three months before buying an apartment in Essex.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court won the seventh series of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Court added that she has “no regrets” over the speed of her relationship with former bricklayer Reardon, who is originally from Wales.

She admitted she is “obviously not totally OK” following the break-up but added: “I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.

“Anyone who goes through a break-up feels the same. We all know what heartbreak feels like.

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through.

“We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”