Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa

The Love Island contestants have been caught off guard as four new bombshells entered the Love Island villa and began causing a stir.

After Summer Botwe and Billy Brown were dumped from the island during Wednesday night’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show, their places were soon filled by the new singletons.

Shortly after the islanders agreed to send Summer and Billy packing when they received the fewest public votes, Danica Taylor received a text message which read: “Islanders, it’s time to get ready as tonight you’ll be hosting welcome drinks for Jamie, Reece, Lacey and Nathalia #Quadgoals #Unfourgettable.”

Later in the evening, Halifax Town footballer Jamie Allen entered the villa along with Reece, Lacey and Nathalia.

Feathers were soon ruffled as self-proclaimed “Italian snack” Davide Sanclimenti opted to show the new girls around the villa, much to the disappointment of his current partner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Speaking about Brazil-born Nathalia, who said she had her eye on Davide and planned to bring some “South American spice to the villa”, Ekin-Su told some of her fellow islanders: “She was literally eying up Davide.”

She added: “I want to see what he’s like, I want to see if he is engaged, I want to see if this is real, his feelings towards me. Do you understand?”

Ekin-Su did not hold back when speaking in the beach hut, saying: “The fact that Davide took Lacey and Nathalia on a tour, deep down I was like ‘how f****** dare you’.

“But then I was like, Ekin, I’m not Brazilian and I’m not Mrs Lacey, but I am a Turkish delight.”

Davide did some explaining of his own while on the terrace with the new arrivals. He told the girls: “Me and Ekin, yeah we are doing well recently. It’s been hard for me at the beginning because I usually don’t give a second chance.”

Before finding themselves in a more stable coupling, Ekin-Su had previously left Davide to pursue the possibility of forming a relationship with now-dumped islander Jay Younger, before returning to cement her connection with the Italian business owner.

New islander Jamie has found himself in hot water since entering the villa as National League side Halifax said it was reviewing the player’s future after he left their pre-season training to appear on the ITV2 dating programme.

He signed a new one-year contract with the team in June and the club will decide how to proceed when he returns.

Halifax tweeted: “Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

“The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

Before entering the villa on Wednesday, Jamie revealed that he hoped to bring “good vibes and good energy” to the villa, but equally is not “scared of stepping on anyone’s toes”.

Love Island also featured Castleford rugby league player Jacques O’Neill this series, although he recently quit the villa to focus on his mental wellbeing.