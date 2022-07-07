Notification Settings

Thunderstruck: Thor star Chris Hemsworth to read CBeebies story

ShowbizPublished:

The actor, currently starring as the God of Thunder on screen, will read a story about a bear who is frightened of storms.

Chris Hemsworth will make his CBeebies debut reading a story about a bear who is “frightened of the rain and thunder”.

The Australian actor, 38, is the latest star to sign up for the series and will read Stormy Night by children’s author Salina Yoon, whose books include her popular Penguin series, as well as other instalments featuring Bear and his toy bunny, Floppy.

Hemsworth is back on the big screen in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Thor, also known as the God of Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson.

He said: “I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms.

“Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories
Chris Hemsworth joins stars including Harry Styles in featuring on CBeebies (Amanda Searle/BBC/PA)

Hemsworth joins other stars including Steve Carell, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, actor Tom Hiddleston and pop star Harry Styles in featuring on the show.

Recent story readers also include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Chris Hemsworth’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode airs on Friday July 8 at at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

