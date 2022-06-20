Rowan Atkinson hopes to inspire new bee lovers with his CBeebies Bedtime Story

Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson hopes to inspire the “next generation of bee lovers” during his upcoming CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance.

The 67-year-old actor, best known for playing the childish buffoon Mr Bean, will read The Bumblebear by Nadia Shireen on Friday evening.

The story follows a bear called Norman who dresses up as a bee to infiltrate a “bee school” in an attempt to get his paws on their honey supply.

Rowan Atkinson is best known for playing Mr Bean (Yui Mok/PA)

Atkinson said: “I hope this heart-warming and funny tale goes some way to demonstrating what marvellous little creatures bees are and it helps to inspire the next generation of bee lovers.”

In a picture released ahead of the broadcast, the actor can be seen surrounded by bee toys and honey.

He joins a long list of famous faces who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories including the Duchess of Cambridge, Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding and Dave Grohl.

Actress and Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis also recently became the first celebrity to sign a CBeebies bedtime story.