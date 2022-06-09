Jodie Comer reveals Prima Facie to make Broadway debut next year

Graham Norton Show – London

Jodie Comer will be swapping the theatre boards of the West End for the bright lights of Broadway as she heads to the US with her one-person play.

The Killing Eve star, 29, has received critical acclaim for her West End debut in the role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person play by Suzie Miller.

The production sees Comer portraying a brilliant barrister who has progressed from her working class origins to the top of the profession, when an unexpected event forces her to “confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge”.

Sharing the news on Instagram, alongside a picture of her with tears in her yes, Comer wrote: “I am so honoured to play a part in the telling of this story and beyond thrilled that next week isn’t the end.

“It means so much to see and hear so many of your positive responses.

“Thank you to all of you who have supported the show and a special shout out to those who have travelled thousands of miles, now it’s our turn. I love you Tess, we’re going to BROADWAY!”.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in the BBC drama, Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC/PA)

The Liverpool-born actress has been lauded for her role in BBC spy thriller Killing Eve in which she stars as Russian assassin Villanelle alongside Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri.

She has also starred alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names appearing in Sir Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and sci-fi comedy Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds.

At this year’s Bafta ceremony, Comer claimed the leading actress award for her role in Channel 4’s Help – a fictional drama set in a Liverpool care home during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.