Actor Sir John Gielgud honoured with memorial stone at Westminster Abbey

Sir John Gielgud memorial stone

A memorial stone honouring the late Sir John Gielgud has been unveiled at Westminster Abbey.

The Oscar-award winning British actor and director, who was a master of Shakespearean roles, died aged 96 in May 2000.

The stone is in the Abbey’s south transept, joining the memorials of other greats from the world of acting including Sir Laurence Olivier, Dame Peggy Ashcroft and Dame Sybil Thorndike.

Members of staff Mark Croll, right, and Paul Atkinson install the memorial stone (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During his career, Sir John starred in more than 60 feature films and TV productions, including Julius Caesar with Marlon Brando, Gandhi, Chariots Of Fire and Gulliver’s Travels.

He won the best supporting actor Academy Award in 1982 for playing Dudley Moore’s valet in Arthur.