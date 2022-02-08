Mo Gilligan jokes Boris Johnson should join Brit Awards ‘party’

The Brit Awards 2022 â Arrivals â London

Mo Gilligan has mocked the Prime Minister inviting him to the Brit Awards ceremony because “I know you love a party”.

The comedian, 33, is hosting the awards show for the first time, taking over from Jack Whitehall who has helmed the event for many years.

Gilligan poked fun at Boris Johnson following the partygate scandal which has dogged Downing Street.

Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brit Awards ceremony (John Marshall/JMEntertainment)

He joked: “We all love a party, the mad hatter’s tea party.

“Speaking of parties, Boris I know you’re watching, I know you love a party, come on my guy, come down.

“I know you like a cheese board, look at you, looking for the Dairylea.”

The reference comes after the Prime Minister came under fire over lockdown parties in Whitehall and has been hit with many resignations.

Gilligan was later forced to issue an apology to viewers after swearing before the watershed.

He said: “Earlier in the show I got a little bit carried away and I swore. Apologies for any offence. I lost myself.”