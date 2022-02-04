Emma Barnett announces BBC Newsnight departure to focus on other projects

Emma Barnett

Emma Barnett has announced she is leaving her presenting role at BBC Newsnight after three years to focus on other projects and Woman’s Hour.

The broadcaster, 36, shared the news on Twitter and praised the team behind the BBC Two current affairs programme saying she had an “absolute blast” while working there.

Barnett took over the hosting duties of Woman’s Hour in January 2021 after Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray both decided to quit the BBC Radio 4 show.

THREAD-Some news: After 3 very enjoyable years presenting Newsnight, I have made the decision to leave the programme. This is in part due to my role fronting Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, which I’m thrilled to say is reaching more listeners than ever,and I have many more plans for. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/EsMrHTVuVN — Emma Barnett (@Emmabarnett) February 4, 2022

She shared a photo of herself at the Newsnight studio to Twitter and wrote: “After 3 very enjoyable years presenting Newsnight, I have made the decision to leave the programme.

“This is in part due to my role fronting Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, which I’m thrilled to say is reaching more listeners than ever, and I have many more plans for.

“It is also because there are other projects in the pipeline to which I wish to dedicate more attention.

It is also because there are other projects in the pipeline to which I wish to dedicate more attention. The biggest thanks go to my editors, the endlessly energetic team, my guests, and of course, our viewers. It’s been an absolute blast. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/VM3nQbl5Ym — Emma Barnett (@Emmabarnett) February 4, 2022

“The biggest thanks go to my editors, the endlessly energetic team, my guests, and of course, our viewers. It’s been an absolute blast.”

The broadcaster also shared a video clip from her last show on Monday evening where she interviewed Conservative MP Paul Scully following civil servant Sue Gray publishing her abbreviated report.

She joined Newsnight in 2019 at the same time Emily Maitlis was named as the new lead presenter of the show.

Barnett previously presented on BBC Radio 5 Live but left the show after four years for Woman’s Hour.

In her first week at the Radio 4 show, actress Kelechi Okafor pulled out of an appearance after alleging she heard Barnett talking about her to producers before the show went on air.