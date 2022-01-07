Ed Sheeran enjoys album success with third week at number one

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has claimed top spot in the charts for a third week with his album Equals.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter continued his clean streak of chart-topping albums as Equals became the second biggest album of 2021 in the UK.

The latest instalment in his mathematical symbol series landed at number one for the third non-consecutive week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The pop star, alongside Sir Elton John, also helped LadBaby set a new Official Chart record by clinching the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year in a row, raising money for foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

LadBaby featuring Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John set a new Official Chart record by clinching the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year in a row (Official Charts Company/PA)

Meanwhile, Little Mix, who announced they were taking a break following their 2022 confetti tour, peaked again at number four with their album Between Us.

Former chart-topping records including Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Tom Grennan’s Evering Road and Dave with We’re All Alone In This Together have rebounded into the top 40.

The biggest climber this week is Taylor Swift’s Folklore, jumping 26 spots to number 40.

In the singles chart, Easy On Me has become Adele’s longest-running number one in the UK after taking the top spot for the eighth non-consecutive week.

The track, from the singer-songwriter’s acclaimed fourth album 30, has overtaken rising star Gayle’s abcdefu.

Easy On Me has become Adele’s longest-running number one in the UK after taking the top spot for the eighth non-consecutive week (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records)

North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender has landed his first ever UK top five single as Seventeen Going Under jumped to number three, its highest peak on the chart so far and his personal best on the Official Singles Chart.

Central Cee’s Daily Duppy, Sweet Talker by Years & Years and Galantis as well as Tiesto and Ava Max with The Motto have also crashed into the top 40.

New Disney film Encanto boasts three songs from its original soundtrack which reached the UK top 40 on Friday.