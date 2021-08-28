Real Housewives Of Cheshire star says she collapsed during fashion shoot

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2019 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley has revealed she collapsed during a fashion shoot and was taken to hospital.

The reality TV personality and model, who is married to former Manchester United footballer Phil Bardsley, wrote on Instagram that the shoot for My Glam Style was one she would “never forget”.

Bardsley, 40, told her 569,000 followers she had collapsed from stress during the session and that she now planned to take time away from her phone.

She also thanked her husband for “forcing” her to rest and the ambulance service for responding quickly.

Posting a series of photos from the shoot, Bardsley said: “The @myglamstyleuk photoshoot I will never forget, one minute in the studio the next minute in a ambulance.

“I collapsed from stress from over working and basically trying to be perfect in every area of my life,mum, wife, business woman, carer for poorly relatives my brain and body shut down as a warning.

“I’m having a few days off my phone so sorry to any1 if I don’t reply to messages and emails @phil_bardsley is forcing me to rest, thank you to @caffy_mason @lcrookes @kikisworld___ and the ambulance service for your quick reactions.

Phil and Tanya Bardsley at the ITV Gala in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

“Have a great bank holiday every1, @myglamstyleuk, hair and pictures and paramedic @kikisworld___”

Her Real Housewives Of Cheshire co-star Christine McGuinness was among those who sent messages of support, writing: “Rest beautiful.”

The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims added “Stunning” and posted two love heart emojis.