Ruby Rose encourages young LGBT people to embrace their sexuality

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose has urged young LGBT people to embrace their sexuality, saying: “You only have one life.”

The Australian actress and model, 35, said she had been “tormented” by other children at school after coming out as gay aged 12.

She also admitted she might not have come out at such a young age if she had realised how homophobic some people are, as she later did.

However, the former Batwoman star said she needed to be “open and honest” about her identity with both herself and the people close to her.

Appearing on one of five different covers for Glamour UK’s Beauty of Pride issue, Rose said: “I came out when I was 12, which is quite young. In a way, I only knew that to be my truth.

“I didn’t know how to live without being open and honest about my identity, but I think I was also very young and maybe if I was a little bit older and I realised how homophobic people are, I might not have come out so young.

“I got bullied for it. I got tormented. I felt like I got crucified at school. And it was tough being the only gay person in that school.

“In some ways it was good because people thought it was a phase. It’s like, ‘you’re 12, it’s a phase’ and it didn’t get taken as seriously.

“And then by the time everyone realised what that really meant, what being gay meant and what being with women meant, they’d gotten used to the fact that that’s what I am.”

In 2018, Rose was cast in The CW network’s Batwoman as the first openly gay superhero to lead a major TV show.

She offered advice to young people contemplating coming out, saying: “I know that when you’re in it, and especially when you’re young and if you’re in a particular environment that’s a smaller town, or maybe it’s a religious background, that it’s hard.

“But, ultimately, none of that matters. And I know it’s super cliche, but you only have one life and it’s a magnificent gift that’s been given to you.

“If you’re living it for anybody else or trying to minimise yourself to make others comfortable then you’re not living life to its potential, to what you can be.

“You deserve to love. You deserve people to love you for who you are. You just have to love other people and be loved.

“So just keep fighting, keep doing it, keep believing in yourself, and keep listening to that soul and what it wants and give it to yourself because you deserve it.”

Glamour UK’s Pride special also features interviews with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, Outer Banks actress Madison Bailey, singer Kim Petras and drag performer Gottmik.