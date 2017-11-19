I’m A Celebrity line-up: who are this year’s campers?

This year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! features a host of famous faces, including sports stars, a former politician, a comedian and a YouTube personality.

Here are the 10 contestants who will be sitting around the campfire this weekend.

:: Amir Khan, 30

Amir Khan is a professional boxer (ITV/PA)

:: Stanley Johnson, 77

Stanley Johnson is an author and former politician (ITV/PA)

:: Shappi Khorsandi, 44

Shappi Khorsandi is a stand up comedian (ITV/PA)

Advertising

The stand up comic had to flee Iran aged three with her father Hadi Khorsandi, after he wrote a satirical poem about the Islamic Revolution and received death threats.

:: Rebekah Vardy, 35

Rebekah Vardy is married to footballer Jamie Vardy (ITV/PA)

:: Jennie McAlpine, 33

Advertising

Jennie McAlpine has played Fiz for more than a decade (ITV/PA)

She said her biggest trial will be leaving her son Albert, who will celebrate his third birthday while she’s in the jungle.

:: Dennis Wise, 50

Former England player Dennis Wise will enter the jungle (ITV/PA)

The ex-England player said he thinks he has upset too many football fans over the years to win the show.

:: Jamie Lomas, 42

Jamie Lomas left Hollyoaks before entering the jungle (ITV/PA)

:: Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, 23

Georgia Toffolo stars in Made in Chelsea (ITV/PA)

:: Vanessa White, 28

The Saturdays member Vanessa White will enter the jungle (ITV/PA)

:: Jack Maynard, 22