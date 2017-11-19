Menu

I’m A Celebrity line-up: who are this year’s campers?

Showbiz

There’s a mixed-bag of contestants heading into the jungle this year.

Undated handout photo issued by ITV of (left-right) Stanley Johnson, Dennis Wise, Shappi Khorsandi, Amir Khan, Jennie McAlpine, Vanessa White, Rebekah Vardy, Jack Maynard, Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas who have been revealed as the contestants for I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2017.

This year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! features a host of famous faces, including sports stars, a former politician, a comedian and a YouTube personality.

Here are the 10 contestants who will be sitting around the campfire this weekend.

:: Amir Khan, 30

Amir Khan
Amir Khan is a professional boxer (ITV/PA)

:: Stanley Johnson, 77

Stanley Johnson
Stanley Johnson is an author and former politician (ITV/PA)

:: Shappi Khorsandi, 44

Shappi Khorsandi
Shappi Khorsandi is a stand up comedian (ITV/PA)

The stand up comic had to flee Iran aged three with her father Hadi Khorsandi, after he wrote a satirical poem about the Islamic Revolution and received death threats.

:: Rebekah Vardy, 35

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy is married to footballer Jamie Vardy (ITV/PA)

:: Jennie McAlpine, 33

Jennie McAlpine
Jennie McAlpine has played Fiz for more than a decade (ITV/PA)

She said her biggest trial will be leaving her son Albert, who will celebrate his third birthday while she’s in the jungle.

:: Dennis Wise, 50

Dennis Wise
Former England player Dennis Wise will enter the jungle (ITV/PA)

The ex-England player said he thinks he has upset too many football fans over the years to win the show.

:: Jamie Lomas, 42

Jamie Lomas
Jamie Lomas left Hollyoaks before entering the jungle (ITV/PA)

:: Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, 23

Georgia Toffolo
Georgia Toffolo stars in Made in Chelsea (ITV/PA)

:: Vanessa White, 28

Vanessa White
The Saturdays member Vanessa White will enter the jungle (ITV/PA)

:: Jack Maynard, 22

Jack Maynard
Jack Maynard is the first Youtuber to enter the jungle (ITV/PA)
