Advertising
I’m A Celebrity line-up: who are this year’s campers?
There’s a mixed-bag of contestants heading into the jungle this year.
This year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! features a host of famous faces, including sports stars, a former politician, a comedian and a YouTube personality.
Here are the 10 contestants who will be sitting around the campfire this weekend.
:: Amir Khan, 30
:: Stanley Johnson, 77
:: Shappi Khorsandi, 44
Advertising
The stand up comic had to flee Iran aged three with her father Hadi Khorsandi, after he wrote a satirical poem about the Islamic Revolution and received death threats.
:: Rebekah Vardy, 35
:: Jennie McAlpine, 33
Advertising
She said her biggest trial will be leaving her son Albert, who will celebrate his third birthday while she’s in the jungle.
:: Dennis Wise, 50
The ex-England player said he thinks he has upset too many football fans over the years to win the show.
:: Jamie Lomas, 42
:: Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, 23
:: Vanessa White, 28
:: Jack Maynard, 22
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.