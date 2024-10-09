'It's so sad': Hundreds share sorrow at loss of legendary Halesowen clothing shop shutting after 144 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dancers of Halesowen, in Peckham Street, have announced that they will close their doors after 144 years of serving the people of the community.

The shop was founded as John Dancer's Show and bootmaker in 1880, forming part of a row of shops in Lye High Street in Halesowen.

The group announced the closure in an emotional post on Facebook.

They said: "It is with great regret that we announce the closure of our shop in Halesowen, which will happen sometime in mid-December. However, our Schoolwear will remain online for the foreseeable future.