The Vaults in Rugeley is about to undergo a major refurbishment and be taken over by new operator Amanda Frisby and her husband Grahame. Photo: Ian Hodgkinson/Picture It.

The Vaults has been refurbished and is set to reopen as The Cabin next Thursday, with a change to its name "of many years ago" reflecting its new direction.

Rugeley born-and-bred Amanda Frisby – a former customer whose family have been regulars for 80 years – has now taken the helm as the new operator. Amanda’s husband, Grahame Frisby, will also be a key part of the team.

Amanda said: “People need a great pub more than ever when times are tough. We want to spread some positivity by providing a traditional local where people can get together, share happy times and enjoy an affordable night out with some good entertainment.”

“Taking over The Vaults is a dream come true. It was my granddad’s favourite pub back in the 1940s and my family have been regulars ever since.

"My mum played darts here, and my cousins were in the pool team. It’s always had a lovely, friendly atmosphere and a loyal following.

"I’ve worked in pubs for 25 years and pinned my hopes on getting The Vaults one day. The pub looks unloved now but will be amazing once the work is done. It’s been much missed over the past two and a half years.

"People are really excited about it reopening and are backing us all the way. We’re very grateful for the support and can’t wait to open the doors."

Amanda aims to put The Cabin on the map for its sports and entertainment. To that end, she is starting up pool and darts teams.

With the pub licensed to open until 2am from Thursday to Saturday, there will also be a regular programme of activities, such as quizzes, discos, karaoke and live music.

Work on the pub started last month and the investment was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, creating five new jobs in the pub.

Mike Smith, Star Pubs & Bars’ investment manager, added: “We’re delighted to be investing in bringing such a high-profile pub back to life.

"The refurbishment will help The Cabin thrive for the long term as a great quality local in the heart of Rugeley.

"Amanda has a fantastic knowledge of the community and understands just what residents want. Her exciting plans will give people plenty of reasons to visit.”

The renovation has overhauled the pub’s exterior and renovated its distinctive café-style windows. New paintwork, signage and lighting, as well as outside seating for 24, hopes to give The Cabin a smart new look that enhances the centre of Rugeley.

The redesign retains the traditional bar area and adds in a new sports zone kitted out with a pool table, darts, and big screens showing BT and Sky Sports.

As well as wood panelling and leather-covered seating, pictures of The Cabin and Rugeley through the ages will be added to the decor.

Other improvements include the installation of state-of-the-art dispensing equipment in the cellar and an extensive drinks selection featuring cocktails.

The Vaults building is thought to date back to the late 1920s or early 1930s. It is believed to have originally been a shop called J. Burrnell & Sons Ltd prior to becoming a pub called The Vaults.