Meet the Codsall hairdressers living their dream at their own salon

They seized the opportunity to take over the reins of the hair salon where they both worked when the former owner retired.

Since then they have been putting their own stamp on the business and are now in the running for a national award.

Hannah, aged 29, and Megan, 24, became the owners of The Hair Hideaway in Codsall in November 2022.

“We took over the business after it was offered to us when the previous owner retired, we had wanted it for a long time and jumped at the chance.

“We had a clear vision for how we wanted the salon to look, what we felt our brand was and how we wanted to bring the salon to a point where we were contributing to our local area and making everyone feel included,” explains Megan.

Hannah has worked at the salon in Wood Road, which was previously known as K2 Hair Design, for 10 years and Megan joined the team five years ago.