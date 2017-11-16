Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market opens amid heightened security

Anti-terror barriers have been positioned around stalls and extra police patrols and stop checks will be carried out during the festivities.

Police say the move is aimed at increasing security and is not due to any specific threat to the popular, bustling attraction.

Security had already been tightened in the wake of the truck terror attack at the Berlin Market on December 19, 2016.

But police say they want to further reassure visitors coming into the city for the event marking its 18th year.

People were already mingling between gift stalls and enjoying the themed food and drink on offer.

There will be live performances and music on the bandstand.

The attraction has become the biggest authentic German market outside Austria and Germany.

Advertising

Supt. Andy Parsons discusses Xmas Market safety

Supt Andy Parsons, of West Midlands Police, said: “These checks are to offer reassurance to our communities and those who plan to attend our world famous Christmas market.

“Officers will be stopping vehicles and pedestrians during the afternoon and evening, this will continue throughout the festive season.

"There will be a mixture of armed, unarmed and plain clothes officers patrolling the city.

Advertising

"If you see them, please feel free to talk to them and say hello –this is your police service and they are here to keep you safe.

“We remain hugely grateful for the overwhelming public support shown to our officers and their mission to prevent crime.

“It is really important that we tackle all crime together so if you see something or hear anything suspicious, we need to know so we can try to do something about it."

The Christmas market is just half its normal size this year featuring 93 stalls in Victoria Square and New Street.

At its height more than 180 stalls were part of the attraction before the start of redevelopment works at Paradise Circus.

The craft market has been cancelled due to the ongoing works.

The ice rink and big wheel that ran alongside the craft market have been moved to land at Eastside Green near the Thinktank.

It comes as people are now able to walk through the Paradise development past Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

The Fletchers Walk route has now been closed.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Anne Underwood, said: “This is one of the most anticipated events in Birmingham’s calendar, drawing millions of visitors to the city, and for many it marks the start of the festive season.

"Therefore it’s a great honour to officially welcome the Frankfurt Christmas Market back to the city.”