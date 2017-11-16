Menu

Advertising

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market opens amid heightened security

By Andrew Turton | Birmingham | Birmingham entertainment | Published: | Last Updated:

Thousands of people will pour into Birmingham as the annual Frankfurt Christmas Market opened today amid tighter security.

People were already visiting stalls at the market which opened today

Some of the security barriers which have been installed

New barriers in place

Barriers have been positioned near shops and stalls

Police and security staff will be in position during the event

People have been eager to check out the stalls this year

Visitors have already been taking a look around the market

The stalls in position in Victoria Square

Barriers at the entrance to the reopened route through Paradise Circus

Barriers and big screens at the entrance off Corporation Street

The stalls near the Bullring

Anti-terror barriers have been positioned around stalls and extra police patrols and stop checks will be carried out during the festivities.

Police say the move is aimed at increasing security and is not due to any specific threat to the popular, bustling attraction.

Security had already been tightened in the wake of the truck terror attack at the Berlin Market on December 19, 2016.

But police say they want to further reassure visitors coming into the city for the event marking its 18th year.

People were already mingling between gift stalls and enjoying the themed food and drink on offer.

There will be live performances and music on the bandstand.

The attraction has become the biggest authentic German market outside Austria and Germany.

Advertising

Supt. Andy Parsons discusses Xmas Market safety

Supt Andy Parsons, of West Midlands Police, said: “These checks are to offer reassurance to our communities and those who plan to attend our world famous Christmas market.

“Officers will be stopping vehicles and pedestrians during the afternoon and evening, this will continue throughout the festive season.

"There will be a mixture of armed, unarmed and plain clothes officers patrolling the city.

Advertising

"If you see them, please feel free to talk to them and say hello –this is your police service and they are here to keep you safe.

“We remain hugely grateful for the overwhelming public support shown to our officers and their mission to prevent crime.

“It is really important that we tackle all crime together so if you see something or hear anything suspicious, we need to know so we can try to do something about it."

The Christmas market is just half its normal size this year featuring 93 stalls in Victoria Square and New Street.

At its height more than 180 stalls were part of the attraction before the start of redevelopment works at Paradise Circus.

The craft market has been cancelled due to the ongoing works.

The ice rink and big wheel that ran alongside the craft market have been moved to land at Eastside Green near the Thinktank.

It comes as people are now able to walk through the Paradise development past Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

The Fletchers Walk route has now been closed.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Anne Underwood, said: “This is one of the most anticipated events in Birmingham’s calendar, drawing millions of visitors to the city, and for many it marks the start of the festive season.

"Therefore it’s a great honour to officially welcome the Frankfurt Christmas Market back to the city.”

Birmingham entertainment Entertainment Attractions What's On Birmingham Local Hubs News Latest photos
Andrew Turton

By Andrew Turton
Digital Journalist

Digital journalist based at the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton. Interested in breaking news and social media. Get in touch on Twitter @aturton_star or andrew.turton@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News