Flower power! Community comes together to celebrate the joy of British blooms

Vanessa Sweeney with Arthur Fishleigh, 6, and Wilfred Fishleigh, 10, at the Kinver Clock Tower

Flower lovers rushed from all over to help decorate the clock tower on Kinver High Street to help celebrate the beautiful flowers that Britain has to offer.

The flower event, organised by Kinver florists Winnie & Olive, on Chenevare Mews, Kinver, saw the historic clock decorated with fantastic wild and domestic greenery all in aid of bringing the community together.

Heather Green, owner of Winnie & Olive, started the event with her mother Venessa Sweeney as a way to bring the community together and spread their love for British plants.

Venessa, 56, of Kinver, said: "We absolutely can't take the credit for this at all, we only had the idea. this is a community effort, it was very spontaneous but everyone really got involved.

"We wanted to support midsummer but also British flowers, we put the word out to the village and the community, and three flower farmers came down and donated these lovely plants, the rest was donated by villagers who helped us to decorate."

The event saw the community come together to donate flowers, plants and shrubs to help decorate the clock over the midsummer period.

Ms Sweeney continued: "We honestly thought we were going to be on our own with this, but this is what happened, everyone just came together.

"It was such a magical evening, everyone came together, and it was incredible, a local harpist also came down and played the harp for everyone while we were decorating. It was just a lovely thing to do."

The flower shop now looks to keep the new tradition going and is already planning a community event for the winter solstice.

The flower seller said: "The parish council have already asked us to do the same thing again next year and we plan on doing a winter solstice event with British winter plants, I think we have definitely started something.