Raging Bull: Commonwealth Games star set to find final home at New Street Station

The Bull was originally constructed of lightweight aluminium tubing and is now in the process of being redesigned as a static artwork to be displayed for passengers and passers-by alike to enjoy for years to come at New Street Station

Six months since the end of the games, Birmingham 2022 and Network Rail have revealed plans for the star of the opening ceremony to arrive at Britain’s busiest station outside London.

Network Rail has worked closely with Birmingham 2022, Birmingham City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority to make New Street the Bull's permanent home.

Work is now being done to transform the Bull into a static sculpture and ensure the design is compliant with building and fire regulations before it is moved into the station by the summer.

Admirers of the Raging Bull flocked to Birmingham's Centenary Square to admire the star of the Commonwealth Games

Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, chair of Network Rail, said: “As soon as the Raging Bull appeared in the Commonwealth Games’ opening ceremony it captivated the nation, cementing itself as an icon for host city Birmingham.

"When the opportunity came to provide a permanent home for this brilliant artwork, there could be no better place than Birmingham New Street’s huge concourse and atrium, which welcomed 1.4m people during the multi-sport event last summer.

“When the Raging Bull is proudly in place, tens of thousands of people every day will be reminded of the time the best of the West Midlands was on show to the world, as a lasting legacy to the unforgettable Birmingham 2022 Games.”

Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022 said: “The response to the Raging Bull both in Birmingham and beyond was incredible and all Games partners have been keen to ensure that we were able to permanently display this Birmingham 2022 icon in the host city.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Network Rail for taking on ownership and responsibility for the Raging Bull.

"We hope that his presence will be an ongoing reminder of the superb summer of 2022 and that he will continue to be a key attraction for visitors to Birmingham for years to come.”

The Bull was a massive part of the opening ceremony. Photo: Davies Davies/PA Wire.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were a spectacular moment of collective celebration right across our region and nothing captured public imagination quite like that magnificent Bull.

"That’s why it’s such wonderful news that it will soon be making its triumphant return to Brum, taking pride of place within our iconic New Street Station.

"My thanks go to Network Rail for helping to make this possible and I look forward to this now beloved Bull being enjoyed, marvelled at and photographed by local people and visitors alike in the months and years ahead.”