Chester Zoo plans special recruitment day to find seasonal workers

Chester Zoo is holding a special recruitment day

The UK’s most visited wildlife charity is inviting job-seekers to a special event on April 27, between 2-8pm, where guests can drop in to hear about the different opportunities available.

The zoo is offering flexible working, ranging from eight to 40 hours a week within its food and beverage, retail, operations and admission teams.

Gemma Bamford, admissions and membership manager at the zoo, said: “If you’re interested in a career at the zoo, or are looking to enjoy a flexible role around your current lifestyle, then pop along to our open day for a cuppa and a chat with our teams and we’ll take you through all of the exciting positions we have to offer.

Chester Zoo

“There are not many places in the world where can you explore a 128-acre zoo and be surrounded by 20,000 incredible animals every day. Where else can you see giraffes, lions and penguins on your lunch break."

Anyone interested in a job at the zoo can drop in on the day to find out more about the roles on offer and to apply for positions.

People can also register their interest in attending the event, and find out more at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CZOpenDay

Successful candidates will get a free staff pass and, once they have completed their seasonal contract, will receive a raft of free tickets for friends and family to enjoy.