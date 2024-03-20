West Bromwich pub where Steven Knight's new drama was filmed to hold special screening when first episode airs

This Town has been created and written by Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight and is the story of an extended family and a group of young people who are drawn into an explosive and thrilling music scene in the Midlands in the early 1980s.

The series was filmed in locations across the Black Country including West Bromwich and Walsall.

Staff at The Coach & Horses in West Bromwich, which was turned into The Happy Trooper for the filming, have announced the pub will be showing the first episode when it airs on BBC One on Sunday, March 31 at 9pm.

That weekend, the pub will also be offering 'non stop deals, offers and giveaways'.

A post on the Coach and Horses, West Bromwich Facebook page said: "Ekkkkkkkkk It’s finally happening!!

"From The Coach & Horses to The Happy Trooper back to The Coach & Horses…. The release date is finally set.

"Sunday 31st March you will be able to see the filming that happened 1 in my home town but the most exciting part is inside of my pub.

"And to top it off I will be showing it on at least 1 of the screens inside, put the date in your diary because there's going to be 1 hell of a party here that weekend with non stop deals, offers, giveaways & so much more."

All episodes of This Town will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, March 31 at 6am.

It comes as members of the public were invited to a free glitzy red-carpet preview of the series which is taking place at Birmingham Town Hall tonight.

The star-studded event includes an exclusive screening of the first episode, followed by a panel discussion with Steven Knight, Paul Whittington the director of the series and cast members Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey, Anatomy of Scandal), Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) and more.

Fans were able to apply for tickets on the BBC Shows and Tours website although spaces are limited and participant tickets were selected from a ballot at random.

Produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) and Nebulastar for the BBC, co-produced with Mercury Studios, in association with Kudos North and Stigma Films, This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tension and unrest.

Against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own path in life, each in need of the second chance that music offers.

It was filmed on location in the Birmingham area, and at Steven Knight’s new Digbeth Loc. Film and TV Studios.

This major new drama series features a thrilling cast including Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey, Anatomy of Scandal), Nicholas Pinnock (Life, Marcella), David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom) alongside rising stars Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King, The Book of Boba Fett), Ben Rose (Line of Duty, The Innocents), Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) and more.

The series is co-produced with Mercury Studios (part of the Universal Music Group) which has helped create the musical backdrop for Knight’s incredible story.

Acclaimed producer Dan Carey, and Brit and Mercury nominated musician, novelist and poet Kae Tempest, have written the songs performed by the band in the series.