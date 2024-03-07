'A spellbinding, epic performance' – Our five star review of Wicked at Birmingham Hippodrome

The revisionist origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West shows how Elphaba – played with exceptional character by Laura Pick – came to the Land of Oz and made her decision to turn “evil”.

Truly ahead of its time and packed with in-your-face steam punk costume and set design, Wicked has proven to be so popular almost certainly down to the fact it is focussed on a complex friendship between Elphaba, the green skinned witch, and the perfectly preened and beautifully blonde Glinda (played with a knowing wink and super comic timing by Sarah O’Connor).

The duo go from mutual dislike to best friends, with a love interest they are both in awe of thrown in for good measure. Heck they even find out the Wizard of Oz is nothing but a fraud on a two woman mission on the Yellow Brick road.

While the story is a sensation, it is brought to life by truly breathtaking staging and costume, while the cast seem to be loving every second of being up thre, none moreso than the brilliantly domineering Madame Morrible, Donna Berlin owning the stage with her booming voice and effortless charisma.

An astonishing 60,000 tickets have already been sold for its run in Birmingham – and the audience will not be left disappointed. It is an attack on the senses – even the Hippodrome itself has gone green for he show, with special cocktails crafted and green slushies for the youngsters.

And while some bits may be a little scary for younger viewers, my near six-year-old loved it and was taken aback by the dazzling Glinda and the monkeys – who really need to be seen to be believed!

Wicked won’t be around here for long – so make sure you catch it while it is here! A truly memorable night at the theatre.

Wicked runs at Birmimgham Hippodrome until April 7. Visit birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/wicked-2/