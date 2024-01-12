Changes at Kidderminster pub with major rebrand and new menu

The Post House on Blackwell Street has also launched a new menu.

The pub - formerly the Red Man –underwent an extensive refurbishment and name change 13 months ago.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director for Smethwick-based Davenports explained: “The pub sector is always evolving, and Davenports use their extensive experience and history in the sector to stay ahead of the curve. ‘My Local’ focuses on delivering that feeling of comfort and familiarity, a place where people can go and feel that it is their space.

"It is about good, honest food at a great price accompanied by everything you would want or need from ‘your local’ to include a warm welcome, a feeling of familiarity, great pub classics, free entertainment, your favourite sport on the TV and a great drinks line-up that doesn’t break the bank..

Alex Nash, the new general manager of the pub, said: “I am excited to take up the general manager position at a time when the pub is evolving into a My Local venue. The Post House is exactly what punters need it to be, we offer them everything they could want and expect from their local."