Major's Chippy: Looking back on 'institution' of Bilston town famous for its orange chips as new ownership announced

But now Major's Fish and Chip Shop, otherwise known as Major’s Chippy, will reopen under new ownership on Friday after the current owner has decided to sell the shop and move on.

The new owners said more details will be announced in the coming days, but the shop will remain as Major's Chippy on Church Street with the same staff and the same high quality of food.

It has been part of the landscape of the town of Bilston since Major Spencer and Olive, who later became his wife, first opened the takeaway in 1975 and gained a reputation for its crispy cod, mushy peas and, above all, the orange chips.

It became a must-go-to place for a quick lunch, a treat on a Friday evening or something to enjoy while out in Bilston, all overseen by Major until his death in 2021 and his son Royston, as well as members of staff who have remained loyal for more than 30 years.

Royston Spencer is pictured with the staff as they celebrated the 40th anniversary in 2015

The business, on its website, talks about how people who came to the shop on its first day in 1975 are still customers today, along with their children and grandchildren.

It also boasts of making the area's best fish & chips, using the highest quality ingredients, with everything made on site, and building up a loyal customer base across the country.

