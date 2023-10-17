Bargain Hunt set to film Christmas specials in Lichfield

Richard Winterton

The popular BBC antiques television programme will be with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Tuesday, October 31, and people are invited along to watch the auction action.

Filming takes place during that day’s Antiques & Home Sale and you don’t need to book, just turn up at the Wood End Lane saleroom at Fradley Park in good time – the auction centre opens at 9am with the sale starting at 9.30am.

Charlie Ross will be presenting, with experts Izzie Balmer and Tim Weeks helping out the Red and Blue teams.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on the day and is inviting people to his saleroom.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Bargain Hunt back to Lichfield for another Christmas cracker,” he said. “We had so much fun filming for the 2022 Christmas Specials here at Fradley and we’re excited to have the Bargain Hunt team back for the 2023 Christmas Specials.

“For those coming along to watch the auction, please do feel free to bring along some festive attire or accessories to help make the episode as Christmassy as possible.”

The Bargain Hunt team last came to Lichfield in February to film the popular Coronation Special which aired in May.

Earlier in October, TV crews for the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip visited The Lichfield Auction Centre for the first time.