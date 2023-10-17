Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bargain Hunt set to film Christmas specials in Lichfield

By Matthew PanterStaffordshireEntertainmentPublished:

Bargain Hunt will return to The Lichfield Auction Centre later this month to film this year’s Christmas Specials.

Richard Winterton
Richard Winterton

The popular BBC antiques television programme will be with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Tuesday, October 31, and people are invited along to watch the auction action.

Filming takes place during that day’s Antiques & Home Sale and you don’t need to book, just turn up at the Wood End Lane saleroom at Fradley Park in good time – the auction centre opens at 9am with the sale starting at 9.30am.

Charlie Ross will be presenting, with experts Izzie Balmer and Tim Weeks helping out the Red and Blue teams.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on the day and is inviting people to his saleroom.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Bargain Hunt back to Lichfield for another Christmas cracker,” he said. “We had so much fun filming for the 2022 Christmas Specials here at Fradley and we’re excited to have the Bargain Hunt team back for the 2023 Christmas Specials.

“For those coming along to watch the auction, please do feel free to bring along some festive attire or accessories to help make the episode as Christmassy as possible.”

The Bargain Hunt team last came to Lichfield in February to film the popular Coronation Special which aired in May.

Earlier in October, TV crews for the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip visited The Lichfield Auction Centre for the first time.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ catalogues go online a week before the sale date via richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.

Entertainment
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Lichfield
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News