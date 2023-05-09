Musical revivals and plays across the region

Tinkers Farm Opera will be putting on a performance of Half a Sixpence which includes many musical favourites

Audiences are currently being treated to new versions of The King and I, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Oklahoma and Guys and Dolls to name but a few, and it seems amateur theatre companies are following suit.

Tinkers Farm Opera, who perform at Stourbridge Town Hall, is presenting the new stage musical version of Half a Sixpence, which is aptly renamed, Kipps after its leading man.

Arthur Kipps is an over-worked draper’s assistant at Shalford’s Bazaar, where together with his pals he dreams of a better life. But when Artie inherits a fortune, he has to make difficult the decision to chose between his childhood sweetheart, Anne, and the upper-class Helen, who is determined to turn him into a gentleman, against all odds!

Look out for some of the best loved numbers in musical theatre including Flash, Bang, Wallop, If The Rain’s Got to Fall, A Proper Gentleman, Long Ago and of course, Half a Sixpence.

Chairman of the group, Richard Cooper, is also playing the title role of Kipps in the show.

Richard said, “It’s our return to a full musical theatre show following Covid and we have been rebuilding our society after the hiatus caused by the pandemic.”

He continued, “We have a brilliant cast and chorus, under the direction of Emma Harley and Ian Hayward, together with a full orchestra which will ensure we do the musical score justice. We can promise you fun, laughter and even a few tears.”

Kipps the epitome of a family show, with everything from comedy, high energy dance routines, heart-wrenching ballads and huge production numbers involving the whole company.

The show runs from May 17-20 at Stourbridge Town Hall. For tickets visit www.seaty.co.uk/kipps or call 07943579553.

In complete contrast, but still a highly amusing musical, Kinver Light Operatic Society is presenting Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at Kinver High School from May 9-13.

This hilarious tale follows drag queen Tic and two of his pals, as they travel across Australia to meet up with Tic’s young son.

In their trusty bus, Priscilla, the trio encounter all sorts of adventures on the way, all set to an amazing disco score which includes MacArthur Park, Don’t Leave Me This Way, I Love The Nightlife, Go West, Shake Your Grove Thing and the Gloria Gaynor classic, I Will Survive.

For an evening which is as camp as Christmas and has the real feel-good factor, visit www.seaty/priscillaqueenofthedesert or call 07732054722 to book tickets.

Youth on Stage, a superb group of young performers, will present Summer Holiday from May 18-20 at the Old Rep Theatre in Birmingham.

Based on the movie of the same name, which starred the Peter Pan of Pop, Sir Cliff Richard and the late great Una Stubbs, Summer Holiday will make you feel like a Bachelor Boy or a Living Doll as you dance the night away!

And, as with Priscilla, a bus is also the star of the show!

With a host of toe-tapping tunes including Dancing Shoes, Seven Days to a Holiday, Big News and of course the title song, it promises to be the perfect way to enter the summertime, which we hope is just around the corner.

For tickets, contact youthonstagebirmingha@outlook.com or call 07824552431.

Drama lovers will be pleased to hear that Stafford Players’ production of Bob Larbey’s play A Month of Sundays will be running at the Malcolm Edwards Theatre within the Stafford Gatehouse from May 9-13.

Cooper languishes in a nursing home, very proud of the fact that although his body is failing him, he has not lost his marbles. His friend, Aylott is however very concerned about losing his and so together they use their wit and wisdom to remain sane.

However, when a turning point is reached, where does Cooper go from here?

Starring David Forbes as Cooper and Keith Minshull as Aylott, this play is the perfect blend of comedy and tragedy.

Visit www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk or call 01785 619090 to book tickets.

At the Oldbury Rep from May 13-20, you can catch a production of The Haunting, a spine-chilling play by Hugh Janes, which is adapted from the Ghost Stories of Charles Dickens.

Set in an ancient, crumbling mansion, two men stumble across a dark and terrifying secret which will change both of their lives.

Intrigued? Visit oldburyrep.org to book tickets and solve the mystery.

The Attfield Theatre Company is presenting Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy drama, The Time of My Life, from May 15-20 at their own premises in Oswestry.

Directed by Liz Franks, this is the tale of the Stratton family who are unaware what a nightmare is about to unfold as they gather for Laura’s birthday.

It’s a family affair of revelations and skeletons emerging from cupboards at all angles! A typical example of 1970’s farce.

For tickets, visit https://attfieldtheatre.co.uk/ or call 07544 113511.

The musical Godspell often splits opinion, but I find it very enjoyable. From May 11-13 Aldridge Musical Comedy Society is presenting the show at the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock.

Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre composition by Stephen Schwartz, and features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons through parables, games, and tomfoolery.

Popular songs form the show include Day by Day, Stand Back O Man, We Beseech Thee and Prepare Ye The Way of the Lord.

In this production, Richard McNally Reilly takes the role of Jesus, with Richard Beckett as Judas, Claire Oatley as Joanne and Rebecca Oatley as Robin.

For tickets, visit seaty.co.uk/AMCSGodspell or call 07885 634284.

Please email me all your news and good quality colour photos to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton and Instagram, if you would like me to feature your show.