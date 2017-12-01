Jack And The Beanstalk: Wolverhampton Grand reveal giant panto in new photos

Jack and the Beanstalk stars Gareth Gates as Jack, Lisa Riley as Mother Nature, Doreen Tipton as the Lazy Neighbour, Ian Adams as Dame Trott, Graham Cole as Fleshcreep, Adam C Booth as Simple Simon, Sarah Vaughan as Gill and Julie Paton as The Harp.

Full casting has also been announced, with Lewis Easter, Danny Fogarty, Regan Gascoigne, Azaria Jeneway, Charlie Kendall, Chloe Lindsay, Amy Murchison and Daniella Ockerby completing the dance ensemble.

The pantomime is directed by David Janson with choreography by Julie Paton. Musical Direction is by Kelvin Towse.

This year’s gigantic show will be packed full of laughter, music, special effects, magic beans and bundles of audience participation.

Press & PR Manager at the Grand Theatre, Scott Bird said; “rehearsals for Jack And The Beanstalk are fully underway and the company have already assembled what will be a fantastic show! High energy and plenty of fun, we’re looking forward to another spectacular family pantomime.”

Jack and the Beanstalk opens at the Grand Theatre on Saturday, December 9, 2017 and runs until Sunday, January 14, 2018. Tickets are on sale and can be booked in person, by phone on 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.