Jack And The Beanstalk: Wolverhampton Grand reveal giant panto in new photos

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have revealed rehearsal images for the giant new pantomime - Jack and the Beanstalk which opens on Saturday 9 December.

Adam C Booth and Ian Adams in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Azaria Jeneway, Danny Fogarty and Lewis Easter in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Danny Fogarty, Julie Paton, Charlie Kendall and Lewis Easter in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Danny Fogarty, Regan Gascoigne, Sarah Vaughan, and Lewis Easter in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Danny Fogarty, Regan Gascoigne, Sarah Vaughan, Lewis Easter and Charlie Kendall in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Danny Fogarty, Regan Gascoigne, Sarah Vaughan, Lewis Easter and Charlie Kendall in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Danny Fogarty, Sarah Vaughan and Charlie Kendall in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Ensemble, Julie Paton, Adam C Booth and Gareth Gates in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Gareth Gates and David Janson in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Gareth Gates and Lisa Riley in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Gareth Gates, Gill Jordan and Julie Paton in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Gareth Gates, Lisa Riley and David Janson in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Gill Jordan and Julie Paton in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Graham Cole, Sarah Vaughan and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Ian Adams in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Ian Adams in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Ian Adams, Gareth Gates and Gill Jordan in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Julie Paton and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Julie Paton, ensemble and Graham Cole in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Julie Paton, Sarah Vaughan and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Julie Paton, Sarah Vaughan, Graham Cole and ensembl in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Julie Paton, Sarah Vaughan, Graham Cole and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and Gareth Gates in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and Gareth Gates in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and Gareth Gates in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and Gareth Gates in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and Gareth Gates in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and Graham Cole in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley and Graham Cole in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley, David Janson and Gareth Gates in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley, David Janson and Graham Cole in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley, Gareth Gates and David Janson in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Lisa Riley, Julie Paton, Ian Adams, Gareth Gates, Adam C Booth, Gill Jordan and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidw

Musical Director Kelvin Towse, Lisa Riley and ensemle in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Regan Gascoigne, Daniella Ockerby, Lewis Easter, Azaria Jeneway, Danny Fogarty and Chloe Lindsay in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graem

Sarah Vaughan and ensemble in rehearsal for Jack And The Beanstalk - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - photo by Graeme Braidwood

Jack and the Beanstalk stars Gareth Gates as Jack, Lisa Riley as Mother Nature, Doreen Tipton as the Lazy Neighbour, Ian Adams as Dame Trott, Graham Cole as Fleshcreep, Adam C Booth as Simple Simon, Sarah Vaughan as Gill and Julie Paton as The Harp.

Full casting has also been announced, with Lewis Easter, Danny Fogarty, Regan Gascoigne, Azaria Jeneway, Charlie Kendall, Chloe Lindsay, Amy Murchison and Daniella Ockerby completing the dance ensemble.

The pantomime is directed by David Janson with choreography by Julie Paton. Musical Direction is by Kelvin Towse.

This year’s gigantic show will be packed full of laughter, music, special effects, magic beans and bundles of audience participation.

Press & PR Manager at the Grand Theatre, Scott Bird said; “rehearsals for Jack And The Beanstalk are fully underway and the company have already assembled what will be a fantastic show! High energy and plenty of fun, we’re looking forward to another spectacular family pantomime.”

Jack and the Beanstalk opens at the Grand Theatre on Saturday, December 9, 2017 and runs until Sunday, January 14, 2018. Tickets are on sale and can be booked in person, by phone on 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

