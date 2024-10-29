Staffs new homes provider welcomes leading construction wellbeing charity

Justin Manley and Dale Stillwell, ambassadors for the charity, delivered two engaging talks, demonstrating the accessibility of support and the importance of reaching out for help when struggling.

The representatives from Lighthouse shared their personal stories with the site staff, highlighting the charity’s support relating to mental health, addiction recovery and bereavement care as well as legal advice and financial guidance.

The Lighthouse Charity’s #MakeItVisible initiative aims to reach out to some of the industry’s most vulnerable workers, and visits construction sites across the country to support.

Bromford plans to roll this event out across its sites further afield, following the successful engagement in the talk with the site staff at Sycamore Place, to the west of the town.

Simon Kershaw, Head of Construction at Bromford, said: “Supporting our teams both on- and off-site is crucial to us at Bromford.

“Welcoming the Lighthouse Charity to our Burntwood site underlines our commitment to looking out for our staff and our holistic approach to employee wellbeing.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to Justin and Dale for their support, their raising awareness of the charity’s resources, and wish Lighthouse the best of luck on their ongoing #MakeItVisible tour.”

Justin Manley, ambassador for Lighthouse, said: “We were really pleased to visit Bromford’s development in Burntwood and engage with the site staff about the vital support that is available to them.

“It was encouraging to see just how open the discussions were about how people are feeling.”

Sarah Bolton CEO of the Lighthouse Charity added: “It’s great to have such positive feedback from the Bromford team and it’s so important to get the message of support out to people who may otherwise not know how or where to reach out for help.

“Key to the process of addressing the barriers within the sector is through an informal approach, letting people know that they are not alone in dealing with life’s challenges and sharing experiences in a more relaxed manner to reduce the stigma.”

Lighthouse is a construction charity that is dedicated to the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of the construction workforce and their families.

For more information, please visit lighthouseclub.org.

By Ethan Henson - Contributor