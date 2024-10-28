Award-winning short film shot in Staffordshire tackles male mental health

The film was all shot on location in the charming town of Eccleshall in Staffordshire. Thanks to the generous support of the locals on Wootton Lane, it was Angelo that secured all filming locations free of charge, highlighting a collaborative spirit that underscores the film’s message.

Hosted at a sold-out event at All is Joy Studios in London’s vibrant Soho district on September 1, the film is poised to ignite conversations about the urgent need for change in societal attitudes towards men's mental health.

Starring Angelo Dellicompagni, Tom Feasby, and Annabelle Dowler, "Desiderium" offers a raw and unfiltered exploration of the struggles many men face when grappling with their mental health. The film was created in collaboration with Chasing the Stigma, a London and Liverpool-based charity that runs the Hub of Hope, a vital resource connecting people with services tailored to combat mental health issues.

In today’s world, where discussions about mental health have gained momentum, "Desiderium" seeks to illuminate the specific challenges men experience. The creators, Löwenstein, Dellicompagni, and Feasby, aimed to confront the stigma that often discourages men from expressing their vulnerabilities. “There exists a misconception that men must be stoic and tough, which often leads to them feeling isolated in their struggles,” commented Löwenstein. “This film is our attempt to dismantle that stigma.”

The percentage of men who reported not having a close friend to turn to increased from 3% in 1990 to 15% in 2020. Males under the age of 35 are most at risk of death from their own hands! The greatest cause of mortality for those under 35 and the top cause of death for those aged 10 to 19 in the UK is suicide.

"Desiderium" has already begun to make waves in the short film festival circuit, securing its first accolade the “Outstanding Achievement Award” at the IndieX Film Fest. However, its public release is on hold as the film continues its festival journey throughout 2024-2025, a strategic decision by the filmmakers to maximize its impact and reach.

Cast and crew - behind the scenes. Photo: House of Create Ltd, Tom Feasby and Angelo Dellicompagni

As mental health awareness continues to spread, "Desiderium" stands out as a crucial narrative that individuals, particularly men, can relate to. By reflecting on the hesitance many feel to share their experiences, the film aims to encourage open dialogues among friends, families, and communities. This was highlighted when Dan and Tom were featured on BBC Radio London just before the movie premiered.

Dan, Angelo, and Tom would love to turn this film into a feature to delve even deeper into the characters of Brendan and Casper. Find out more about their stories and why they made the decisions they did.

With its heartfelt storytelling, amazing on-screen chemistry between the cast, and a mission rooted in societal awareness, "Desiderium" is not just a film but a catalyst for conversation, proving that sharing one’s burdens can lead to healing.

Movie poster. Image: House of Create Ltd, Tom Feasby and Angelo Dellicompagni

For those interested in this groundbreaking short film, stay tuned for updates on its festival screenings and eventual public release. In a world where every voice matters, "Desiderium" seeks to ensure that the those voices are heard, loud and clear.

For more information, visit houseofcreate.co.uk/DESIDERIUM

By Ange Delli - Contributor