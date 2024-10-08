Bill’s dance hall dream comes true thanks to Finchfield care home

Bill Bickley has played the organ all of his life and after attending the tea dance with friends from the home, he longed to take to the keys and entertain the dancers.

After arrangements were made by the home’s Activities Co-ordinator, Paul Hipwood, Bill was invited to play in the interval at the Wednesday dance.

“I was overwhelmed!” exclaimed Bill. “I’ve always loved playing and it was wonderful to be applauded by all of the dancers. I’m so grateful to Paul.”

The Croft is a 24-bedroomed home on Castlecroft Road that provides personalised residential care.

“When Bill moved in, there was no way we weren’t going to let him bring his electronic organ with him!” said Paul. “The instrument has adjustable volume so the other residents can’t hear – unless they want to – and Bill can happily play every day.

“When he mentioned he’d like to play at the tea dance, we were determined to make that happen.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help and generosity of the dance’s organist, Cameron Lloyd. He’s been a key part of making this such a wonderful experience for Bill.”

Bill had prepared the pieces he wanted to play, starting with the music hall favourite, ‘Show Me The Way To Go Home'. He followed it with ‘Spanish Eyes’ and ended his set with ‘Oh I Do Like To Be Beside the Seaside.”

Bill, who’s originally from Portslade in East Sussex, moved to Wolverhampton as a child with his four siblings. His father came in search of work, with the family travelling on the back of a friend’s lorry.

After serving as a mechanic in the Fleet Air Arm during the war, Bill had a career as a salesman in the rag trade. But alongside his family, it was music that brought him the most joy.

“I’ve never had a lesson in my life!” said Bill. “I didn’t want to play the piano, it’s a very different instrument. I love the sound the organ gives me.”

Bill was thrilled to play for the dancers at Bilston, proving dreams can come true at any age.

“Our residents still have ambitions and dreams – even at 99 years old!” added Paul. “It’s important to their wellbeing and their self-esteem that we try to give them opportunities to do the things they really love. Bill was ten feet tall when he came down from the stage, we’ve never seen him grin so much!

By Lisa Pettifer - Contributor