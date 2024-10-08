Award-winning volunteer turned manager spotlights crucial role of hospice shops during hospice care

The spotlight on the hospice shops comes as the Staffordshire-based organisation grapples with a £1.5 million annual funding shortfall.

Jed Exton, assistant community shop manager for St Giles Hospice, emphasised the critical role volunteers play in keeping the charity's 22 shops running across Staffordshire and the surrounding areas. These shops, located in towns including Lichfield, Tamworth, Cannock, Burton, Sutton Coldfield, and Ashby-de-la-Zouch, are crucial for funding the hospice's essential services.

Jed said: "Hospice Care Week is the perfect time to highlight how our shops do much more than people might think. They are important for the volunteers, the community, and of course, for funding the vital services St Giles provides."

His own journey with St Giles began in 2019 when he joined as a volunteer.

He said: "When I first started, I was completely quiet and out of the way. I hadn't worked in a while, and as someone on the autism spectrum, not every environment suits me."

However, the supportive atmosphere at St Giles Hospice shops proved to be a perfect fit. Over time, his confidence grew, leading to his current paid position. Now 28, he helps manage stores in Lichfield and Tamworth.

Jed’s dedication was recognised in January 2023 when he won the Charity Retail Association's Young Volunteer of the Year award, covering the entire UK and Ireland.

Nicola Brannen-Mott , Deputy Head of Retail at St Giles Hospice, emphasised the importance of volunteers like Jed, especially during Hospice Care Week.

She said: "Our volunteers are the lifeblood of our shops, and Jed's journey is a shining example of the positive impact volunteering can have, both for the individual and for St Giles. We're incredibly proud of Jed's achievements and grateful for the dedication of all our 624 retail volunteers. Whether you can spare a few hours a week or a day a month, your time can make a real difference in funding vital hospice care."

As a key initiative for Hospice Care Week, which runs from October 7 - 13, St Giles is launching the "Hospice Look Challenge," inviting shoppers to create stylish outfits from their shops for around £28 - the cost of funding one hour of essential care.

Nicola added: "The Hospice Look Challenge during Hospice Care Week is a fantastic way for people to support St Giles while expressing their creativity and style. Every pound raised helps us continue providing essential care to those who need it most in our community."

Jed emphasised that volunteering opportunities are diverse and flexible.

He said: "We accept and appreciate any time anyone can give. It doesn't matter if you can only do three hours on a Saturday. Hospice Care Week is a great time to start, but we need support all year round."

As hospices across the UK face a £77 million funding deficit, community support has never been more vital. St Giles Hospice invites members of the public to visit their local shop, volunteer their time, or participate in the Hospice Look Challenge during Hospice Care Week and beyond.

For more information on volunteering opportunities or to find your nearest St Giles Hospice shop, please visit this link www.stgileshospice.com/shops

To sign up to volunteer or find out more, visit this link: www.stgileshospice.com/volunteer

By Claire Fry - Contributor