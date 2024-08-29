All you need to know about becoming a foster carer at Birmingham open day

Join us at this special event to meet our dedicated and professional local team, who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of children in need. This is your chance to chat with our amazing foster carers, who will share their experiences and insights. Learn about the different types of fostering services we offer and discover how you can play a vital role in supporting local children.

The day promises to be informative and relaxed, with no obligation or commitment required – just an informal chat over tea and cake. Plus, we're thrilled to welcome special guests - non stop kids entertainment to add a touch of fun and excitement for everyone who attends. Come along and see how you can make a difference in a child's life.

If you or somebody you know has the heart to become a foster carer, the team look forward to welcoming you at the open day at Harborne West, 326 High Street, B17 9PU. For more information call 01214 272 500 or visit: nexusfostering.co.uk/openday.

By Megan Ingram - Contributor