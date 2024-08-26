Hospital trust bridges gap between education and employment

Hosted by Sandwell Academy, those in attendance came to recognise the vital role Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust plays in the partnership between education and industry.

Maxine Griffiths, Widening Participation Manager and Apprenticeship Lead at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said: “I am very proud of all the work the team undertakes to enhance knowledge around NHS career opportunities and choices for our local students.

“Having recognition from one of our local schools for this work is truly amazing. We were honoured and delighted to receive the trophy at Sandwell Academy’s prestigious awards evening for our partnership with them.”

The team at the Trust have been keen to discuss and encourage a variety of entry routes for all roles, offering apprenticeships from level 2 to 7. As a result, it provides local students with the opportunity to see ‘inside’ the NHS.

With the opening date for the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital set, the team continues to provide an opportunity to be part of an efficient workforce in a new, state-of-the-art facility.

Nikki Smith, Work Experience and School Engagement Lead said: “It is a privilege to provide local students with work experience placements at the Trust and hope many of them will become part of our future workforce.”

Karen Whitehouse, Apprenticeship Coordinator added: “October will see us holding our second annual ‘insights into NHS careers at SWB’.

“Students from local schools and colleges will be invited to discuss with expert panels covering specific areas that include medicine, nursing, midwifery, and wider healthcare teams - along with a career marketplace where students can find out about different careers in the NHS.

“As the largest employer in a very diverse area, we have social responsibilities to support our local population, encourage them to join our workforce, support the local economy, and help to raise standards of living.”

By Sam Beeken - Contributor