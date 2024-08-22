Stourport students celebrate excellent GCSE & BTEC results

Acting headteacher Dr Lizzy Ford said she was also “delighted” that successful students had gained more top grade 9s than last year.

She said: “Today’s results are testament to the hard work of our students and I am so proud of them and all they have achieved.

“We have a record number of students applying for our sixth form and the numbers attending our rugby and basketball programmes – combining elite coaching with academic courses - are continuing to increase, which shows how well our reputation is growing as a centre of sporting excellence.”

Top performers included Hannah Powell, with 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s, and Lily Colley, with 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s.

Number cruncher Cole Westwood gained grade 9s in maths, further maths and statistics, along with 3 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and a BTEC merit.

Jenson Groves secured 2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s and there were 2 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s for Lewis Jones.

Sofia Maffioli achieved 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 5 grade 7s and a BTEC merit and Eva Anderson gained a grade 9 and 8 grade 8s.

Charlotte Newnham and James Stanyer both achieved a grade 9, along with 3 grade 8s and 4 grade 7s.

There was a BTEC double distinction for Grace French along with a GCSE grade 9 and 5 grade 7s.

Grace French celebrates her success. Photo: SAET

Success for Lily Colley. Photo: SAET

A big smile from Hannah Powell. Photo: SAET

A big day for Eva Anderson and Lottie Newnham. Photo: SAET

Standout subjects this year are statistics, dance and construction.

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and acting chief executive Matthew Carpenter said: “Congratulations to our students, who have shown that hard work really does pay dividends. It is fantastic that the number of top grades has increased and that record numbers will be entering our sixth form.

“A big thank you to our staff for their guidance and to the families for their support.”

By Sarah Beadsworth - Contributor