Glamorgan win One-Day Cup again at Somerset’s expense

Glamorgan held their nerve to beat Somerset by 15 runs and win a truncated Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

With a total washout on Sunday, the teams returned to Nottingham for a 20-over match and the Welsh side had 186 for seven to defend after losing the toss following Sam Northeast’s unbeaten 63.

Somerset, in the last leg of their treble bid, were way behind the rate at 89 for four in the 13th and not even late heroics from Archie Vaughan and skipper Sean Dickson could prevent Glamorgan from lifting the trophy for the second time in four years.

Glamorgan claimed a 15-run win at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Vaughan made 32 not out off 18 balls and Dickson contributed 44 off 20, the pair adding 66 in just five overs, but having lost in the Vitality Blast final and knocked out of the race for the Vitality County Championship, Somerset were left empty handed again.

Northeast anchored the Glamorgan innings, backed up by Billy Root’s 39 off 28 balls, both hitting two sixes in a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 78, while Timm van der Gugten backed them up with 26 off just nine deliveries to bookend opener Will Smale’s 28 from 14.

Dickson produced a fine cameo after Andy Umeed’s 45 from 36 for Somerset, but after off-spinner Ben Kellaway and seamer Andy Gorvin had taken two wickets each, Jamie McIlroy and Dan Douthwaite held their nerve with two fine overs at the death to finish the job.