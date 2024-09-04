Angel Gomes says godfather Nani was a big influence on his career

Angel Gomes says godfather Nani has been a “big influence” on his career following his first senior England call-up.

Lille midfielder Gomes, 24, was named in Lee Carsley’s first squad as interim England boss for the upcoming internationals against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Former Manchester United Champions League winner Nani, 37, has been close to Gomes – a former United player – throughout his life and the pair stay in regular contact.

Gomes said: He’s (Nani) been a big influence, he’s someone that will check up on me and he was an influence on me growing up.

Gomes could make his debut against Republic of Ireland (Nick Potts/PA)

“Obviously playing for the club I played for and was a fan of, he was someone I used to watch and someone who used to give me joy.

“But knowing him on a personal level was amazing because I could see how he was not just on the pitch but off the pitch.”

Nani represented Portugal between 2006 and 2017, scoring 23 times in 112 appearances, and Gomes’ father Gil also represented Portugal at youth level.

But Gomes says he has been focused on representing England, adding: “My dad had conversations with people but nothing got advanced – some of the players my dad played with, high people in Portugal FA, had conversations.

“But nothing went ahead so my focus was on England.”