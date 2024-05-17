We couldn’t reach an agreement – Thomas Tuchel confirms Bayern Munich departure

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will leave Bayern Munich following Saturday’s final Bundesliga game of the season at Hoffenheim.

Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that he had failed to reach an agreement to extend his stay at the club, who missed out on the domestic title for the first time in over a decade.

The 50-year-old’s announcement will inevitably fuel speculation about a potential move to Manchester United, with the future of head coach Erik ten Hag still unclear.

Tuchel told a press conference: “This is my final press conference here – we stay with the agreement that we had in February.

“The feedback from recent weeks was the foundation for us having a discussion to stay and continue together, but we couldn’t reach an agreement. I am not going to elaborate on details and motivations.”

Tuchel joined Bayern in March last year following his departure from Chelsea but could not prevent his side’s long domestic reign being ended by resurgent Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern were also knocked out in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid earlier this month and need to avoid defeat at Hoffenheim to ensure they do not fall into third place in the final Bundesliga table.