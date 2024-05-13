Rebecca Welch to referee Women’s Champions League final

England’s Rebecca Welch will referee the Women’s Champions League final on May 25, UEFA has announced.

Welch, 40, made history last December when she became the first woman to referee a Premier League match and has now been selected by European football’s governing body to officiate the showpiece game between Barcelona and Lyon in Bilbao on May 25.

Welch has refereed six other Champions League ties this season but this will be the first time she has officiated at the final.

Rebecca Welch made history when she became the first woman to referee a Premier League match, taking charge of Fulham v Burnley on December 23 last year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Her assistants are also from England – Natalie Aspinall and Emily Carney – while Stuart Attwell will be the lead VAR for the match.

Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic will take charge of the men’s Champions League final at Wembley between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

The Europa League final in Dublin on May 22 will be overseen by Romanian official Istvan Kovacs, while Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias will lead the officiating team for the Europa Conference League final in Athens on May 29.