Livingston v Ross County among postponed matches as cold snap bites

Livingston’s Scottish Premiership match with Ross County was postponed as freezing conditions hit the football calendar in Scotland.

The top-division clash was due to take place at 3pm on Saturday but was called off after an early pitch inspection, with the playing surface at Almondvale Stadium frozen.

The Scottish Premiership club posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Following the pitch inspection, today’s game with Ross County has fell to the weather and has been postponed.

“Details for the re-arranged game will be released in due course.”

The rest of the fixture list was also decimated with eight games across the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two all falling victim to the sub-zero temperatures and snow.

In England, all 11 FA Cup second-round ties survived, with Blackpool’s clash with Forest Green postponed on Friday for non-weather related reasons.

Two National League matches were frozen off, though, with Altrincham against Dorking and Southend’s clash with Wealdstone falling foul of the weather.

Saturday’s horse racing meeting at Newcastle was postponed on Friday, but races at Doncaster, Bangor, Newbury and Fairyhouse went ahead.

In Germany, Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash with Union Berlin was postponed due to heavy overnight snowfall.