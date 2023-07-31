Notification Settings

Sir Bobby remembered, England relive Euros triumph – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from July 31.

Bobby Robson, all smiles on his 70th birthday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 31.

Football

Remembering Sir Bobby.

Reece James was enjoying himself.

Antony was on the scoresheet.

The Women’s World Cup celebrated a landmark.

England looked back on the glory of 12 months ago and the impact it has had.

Hayley Raso and Australia were celebrating.

Wilfried Zaha was excited to get going.

Cricket

England took a close look at a catch controversy.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was at the game.

Formula One

Red Bull were still celebrating their Spa 1-2.

Jenson Button took a ride in Nigel Mansell’s 1992 championship winning car.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki and Holger Rune got in some practice.

UK & international sports

