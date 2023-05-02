Becks’ birthday and Serena’s expecting again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.

Tennis

An announcement from Serena Williams.

Andy Murray was “gutted” to have missed the Met Gala.

Absolutely gutted I couldn’t make it to the #MetGala this year as I’m competing in France. Some of the fashion on display was simply divine. Particularly the lad dressed as a cat ? — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 2, 2023

Football

Birthday wishes for David Beckham.

A very happy birthday to David Beckham! ??????? pic.twitter.com/8zfDBF47pN — England (@England) May 2, 2023

David Rocastle was remembered on his birthday.

Kasper Schmeichel reflected on Monday Night Football duties.

Really enjoyed being on Monday Night Football last night. Great discussing football, goalkeeping, Leicester City and much more with @Carra23 and @DavidJonesSky ?? pic.twitter.com/AQUZH2efQX — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 2, 2023

Rugby union

A third baby for Sam Warburton.

Boxing

Job satisfaction for Joe Cordina.

I told you when I sat in the office last year before the ogawa fight, just get me the shots and leave the rest to me ☝?✌? ??2X World Champion @EddieHearn @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Qjrn7cpEJA — Joe Cordina OLY (@JoeCordina_91) May 2, 2023

Formula One

Will Lando Norris opt for another NBA-style helmet this weekend?

There's helmet appreciation and then there's @LandoNorris 2022 Miami helmet appreciation. ?? Even now, it still hits different.#MiamiGP ?? pic.twitter.com/3g3CXtDrma — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 2, 2023

Daniel Ricciardo scrubbed up well for the Met Gala.

It was like Christmas in Romain Grosjean’s house.