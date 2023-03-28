‘Outstanding candidate’ Peter Moores to lead Melbourne Stars in Big Bash

Peter Moores

Nottinghamshire’s former England coach Peter Moores will take charge of Melbourne Stars in the next two seasons of the Big Bash.

Moores, who led the national team in two separate stints between 2007 and 2015, takes over from Victoria-bound David Hussey and becomes the only overseas head coach in Australia’s T20 competition.

Moores has won the Vitality Blast twice with Nottinghamshire, an attractive track record for the trophyless Stars, and will continue his work at Trent Bridge alongside his new winter role.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed as the Melbourne Stars head coach for the next two seasons,” he said.

? We are delighted to announce Peter Moores as our Coach for BBL|13 & BBL|14 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) March 28, 2023

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world but also to help develop the rest of the squad to get this club back where they belong. I have loved watching the Big Bash from afar and I cannot wait to be a part of the competition and get to work with the squad.”

Melbourne general manager Blair Crouch gave Moores a ringing endorsement after he emerged from what the Stars described as “an exhaustive global search”.

“Peter was the outstanding candidate from a very strong group of applicants,” he said.