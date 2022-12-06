Tom Brady leads comeback to lift Tampa Bay Buccaneers past New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady left it until late against the New Orleans Saints, mounting an incredible comeback in the dying minutes to secure a 17-16 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the Saints built up a 10-3 advantage in the first half, any hopes of a Tampa Bay victory took a further slide when New Orleans added to the deficit through two late field goals.

But the veteran quarterback was determined not to let his side go down without a fight, capping off a 10-play drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton as the clock ticked down to three minutes.

Battling the clock, as well as a stingy Saints defence, Brady led another meticulous drive downfield before finding Rachaad White in the end zone with just three seconds left.