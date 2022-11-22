New era, stuttering form and World Cup win – England’s white-ball 2022 reviewed

England end the year with another white-ball trophy in the bank.

England’s white-ball team signed off a rollercoaster year with a record defeat in a near empty MCG, the scene of their T20 triumph little more than a week ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the men’s team has performed, and changed, over the course of 2022.

T20 cricket (Played 28, Won 15, Lost 11, No result 2)



It did not always seem likely to be the case, though, with three successive series defeats away to the West Indies and at home to India and South Africa raising question marks about their cutting edge.

Things came together at the key moment, with an impressive 4-3 win on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, another morale-boosting effort against tournament hosts Australia and then their increasingly convincing march to the title in Melbourne.

ODI cricket (Played 12, Won 5, Lost 6, No result 1)



With the reboot of the Test side and the emphasis on the hunt for T20 silverware Down Under taking precedence, ODIs have felt low on the priority list.

Three of their five victories came in a mismatched series against an under-strength Netherlands side and there were a few hefty reverses along the way, culminating in the 221-run loss to Australia. Expect more care and attention in the run up to next year’s World Cup defence.

Mott’s low-key leadership



While Test coach Brendon McCullum quickly emerged as a power player in the English game, and the inspiration behind the unwanted ‘Bazball’ terminology, Mott has deliberately maintained a lower profile.

But his knowledge of knockout cricket, calming influence and contacts book has proved a good fit so far. And a global trophy at the first time of asking gives him plenty of credit in the bank.

Buttler emerges after the end of Eoin’s era



Jos Buttler’s elevation was long expected but over the course of a flat summer programme he looked a little too timid about setting out his own agenda.

But pushing for Alex Hales’ recall after Jonny Bairstow’s injury was a bold and successful gambit and he found his feet in fine fashion when it mattered most Down Under.

His leadership from the Ireland loss onwards was nimble and fluid and by the time he laid hands on the trophy, it truly felt like he had taken ownership of the side.

Biggest winners and losers



Another left-armer, Reece Topley, was England’s top performer of the summer only to be cruelly ruled out of the competition with a freak injury. Both can expect to be central figures going forward.