Jon Lewis named new head coach of England Women ahead of West Indies tour

England's head coach Jon Lewis.

Jon Lewis has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s women’s team, taking over in time to lead the side’s tour of the West Indies next month.

Lewis is an experienced figure at the England and Wales Cricket Board, having previously worked as head coach of the men’s under-19 squad and fast-bowling coach of the men’s senior side under Chris Silverwood.

An exciting time awaits for our Women's team. ? pic.twitter.com/O95OdYUhxu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2022

Silverwood moved aside into a wider developmental brief earlier this summer but set his sights on replacing Australian Lisa Keightley after she departed at the end of the summer.