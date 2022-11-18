Jon Lewis named new head coach of England Women ahead of West Indies tour

Jon Lewis has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s women’s team, taking over in time to lead the side’s tour of the West Indies next month.
Lewis is an experienced figure at the England and Wales Cricket Board, having previously worked as head coach of the men’s under-19 squad and fast-bowling coach of the men’s senior side under Chris Silverwood.
Silverwood moved aside into a wider developmental brief earlier this summer but set his sights on replacing Australian Lisa Keightley after she departed at the end of the summer.
His first assignment will be in the Caribbean, with three ODIs and five T20s in December, but attention will quickly turn to a high-profile 2023 schedule featuring a hotly anticipated home Ashes and a T20 World Cup in South Africa.