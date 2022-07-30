Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Medal hopes over for England’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams

UK & international sportsPublished:

Both side’s were well beaten by New Zealand on Saturday.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One

England’s rugby sevens teams crashed out of medal contention on the second day of competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Both the men’s and women’s sides were well beaten by New Zealand, confirming their relegation to placement matches for the remainder of the tournament.

England women lost 38-7 and the men went down 20-0, following a stuttering start on Saturday when they had suffered pivotal losses to Canada and Samoa respectively.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
England’s men were well beaten by New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

It brought a disappointing end to their host tournament for two teams who clinched bronze medals at the previous Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

England fly-half Alex Davis said: “Obviously we’re disappointed, but I definitely think we did what we set out to do, which was to make New Zealand work, we knew they were a really great side.

“We would obviously like to be in the knockout quarter-finals, but we’re not and now we just have to maximise the opportunities that we’ve got left and learn from what we can.”

The Welsh men’s team are also out of medal contention despite a plucky 38-24 defeat to reigning Olympic champions Fiji.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News