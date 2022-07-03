Australia’s Darcy Swain to face disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after red card

Darcy Swain, right, was red carded in the first half of Australia's win over England (Gary Day/AP/PA)

Darcy Swain will attend an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his red card in Australia’s 30-28 victory over England in their Test series opener.

The Wallabies had the second row dismissed in the 34th minute for headbutting Jonny Hill in an off-the-ball incident at Optus Stadium but still avoided a ninth successive defeat in the fixture.

However, Swain could face a suspension following an incident that was the result of some repeated “provocation” by England and Hill, according to Australia head coach Dave Rennie.

At one point Hill, who was sin-binned for his part in the incident, was pulling Swain’s hair and, after the match, Rennie said: “I’m not sure if it was a team plan, but there was certainly provocation there.

“Not just in that situation but also earlier in the game.