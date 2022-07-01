Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tottenham confirm Richarlison signing

UK & international sportsPublished:

Brazil striker moves from Everton.

Everton v Brentford – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Goodison Park
Everton v Brentford – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Goodison Park

Tottenham have completed the £60million signing of Richarlison from Everton.

The Brazil forward has signed a five-year deal at Spurs, moving to London after four years at Goodison Park.

Richarlison has now become Tottenham’s fourth summer signing, following Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma into the north London club.

Football managing director Fabio Paratici has wasted little time in handing Spurs boss Antonio Conte the kind of squad reinforcements the Italian so craved this summer.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit,” Tottenham confirmed in a statement.

“The Brazil international has signed a contract with us until 2027.”

Tottenham are expected to continue pushing for new recruits, with moves for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence and Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet both mooted.

Spurs are understood to have fended off competition from both Arsenal and Chelsea to complete the high-profile deal for Richarlison.

The 25-year-old will add further competition and depth to Tottenham’s attacking ranks, with Spurs having been keen to recruit a forward who could play right across the frontline for some time.

Richarlison notched 53 goals in 152 games in four years at Everton, joining the Toffees in 2018 after a year at Watford.

Tottenham agreed a fee with Everton for Richarlison late on Wednesday night, before the Brazilian completed a medical on Thursday.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News